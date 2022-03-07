Bringing plus size fashion to runway: Indian brand to return to Lakme Fashion Week

Championing the cause of body positivity, aLL-The Plus Size Store is set to showcase its upcoming collection at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week in New Delhi.

The Indian brand claims to be the only brand that creates an opportunity for regular plus size men and women to rule the runway. Through an audition process, plus size individuals will be chosen to walk the ramp for the brand show at FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week.



The auditions will take place virtually on aLL The Plus Size store social media handles and Lakmé Fashion Week social media handles. Entries are open till 11 March. 16-20 winners will get to walk for the on-ground aLL Plus Size show at FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week taking place from 23-27 March 2022.



Having curated ground-breaking fashion presentations over the years, aLL promises to present a brand-new showcase of uber stylish collections for plus size individuals with vibrant stories to tell. The Plus size show at FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week, will present the platform’s vision that beauty, style, and fashion is for everyone and not limited by body type.

Rajeev Singh, Business Head, aLL – The Plus Size Store said, "aLL is the first fashion brand that celebrates beauty beyond size and since 2005, we have been dedicated to providing apparel and accessories for Plus size Men/Women. With our previous successful collaborations, we are thrilled to present an exclusive showcase at the FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week. With the thought process of not compromising on fashion because of your size or fit, over the years, we have catered to a niche segment. This year we are presenting our vision of beauty, style and fashion through this platform."

The aLL plus size ready to wear ramp to rack range aims to bring in the aspiration and belief that the style on stage can be worn easily every day and for all occasions. The wide canvas of prints, hues and contemporary trends of the new launch will get consumers looking forward to the warmer months, with a new fashion wardrobe and an attitude to accompany it!



For further information, follow aLL – the plus size store on website: https://www.allonlinestore.in/