Letitia Wright deactivates her social media accounts amid anti-vaccination backlash

'Black Panther' actor Letitia Wright deleted her social media account following the backlash she received after posting a video that questions the legitimacy of the COVID-19 vaccine.



The actor shared a link of the video on her micro-blogging account, which was titled, 'COVID-19 VACCINE, SHOULD WE TAKE IT?', for which she was heavily criticised for questioning vaccinations. She later deleted the tweet owing to the backlash she received.



The controversial video which was widely condemned online questioned the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine and has since been removed from YouTube for violating the site's terms of use.

Just a day after the controversy, her Twitter has been deleted and shows the message of ''This account doesn’t exist'', while her Instagram account also appears to have deleted.



Although, despite asking for an apology, Wright defended her post by saying, ''If you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself…you get cancelled, '' Wright said in a now-deleted tweet.



Letitia is best known for playing the tech-savvy character Shuri in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Recently, the UK approved its coronavirus vaccine by Pfizer and BioNTech.