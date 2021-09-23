Lebanese singer Magda El Roumi faints on stage mid-performance

The Lebanese singer, Magda El Roumi fainted on stage while performing at the opening ceremony of the Jerash Culture and Arts Festival. The singer reportedly fainted and fell down the stage due to a drop in blood sugar.



Magda though returned to the stage soon after to complete her concert amid warm applause from the audience.

The Lebanese artist, Magda El Roumi, performed the first concerts of the 'Jerash Culture and Arts Festival, in the southern archaeological amphitheatre, and shared on her official Facebook account, the live broadcast of the concert and moments before its launch.

Magda had earlier shared a photo of the rehearsal on her social media account.



On Wednesday, Bisher Al-Khasawneh, Prime Minister of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, inaugurated the activities of the 35th session of the Jerash Festival for Culture and Arts, which this year celebrates the centenary of the founding of the Jordanian state.



The festival will be held from 22 September and continue till 2 October. The festival was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.



The organisers have specified that the occupancy rate in the stands and halls will not exceed 50%.



Apart from Magda, several other prominent Arab stars are likely to participate in the musical events include George Wassouf and Hussein Al Deek from Syria, Najwa Karam from Lebanon, Saif Nabil from Iraq, Omar Al Abdallat and Nidaa Sharara from Jordan.