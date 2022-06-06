Late singer KK's autopsy report states he had blockages in his arteries

Singer KK's sudden death on May 31 left the entire nation in shock. The popular Bollywood singer died hours after performing in Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha on May 31 after complaining of uneasiness. Doctors declared him dead as he was brought to the hospital.



Now, the final autopsy states that 'myocardial infarction' was the cause of the singer's death.



As per the final post-mortem report, cholesterol accumulation narrowed the posterior intramuscular artery to a great extent which affected the pumping of blood by the heart. There were blockages in the coronary artery as well.



Sources in Kolkata Police said that they had taken up the investigation by filing an FIR relating to an unnatural death.

"But after the preliminary and final post mortem reports, as well as the chemical analysis report, the theory of unnatural death can be ruled out now," said an official.

Remembering KK: With his death, an entire generation's childhood is lost



KK performed at the city's Nazrul Mancha on Tuesday and videos show him complaining of feeling hot and uneasy inside the packed auditorium. Eyewitnesses state that the air conditioning of the hall was not working and it had more people inside than the permissible limit.

Singer KK’s funeral: Shreya Ghoshal, Ritesh Deshmukh & others attend late musician's last rites