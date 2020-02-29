Lata Mangeshkar lauds Ayushmann Khurrana acting and singing skills in 'Andhadhun'

Hit-machine Ayushmann Khurrana who set the box office on fire with his latest flick 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' recently took to Twitter to thank the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar for the appreciation she showered at him on the social media.



In her Tweet on Friday, Mangeshkar lauded Khurrana for his acting and singing skills in the 2018 black comedy crime thriller `Andhadhun`.



In her post, the evergreen artist said that she saw Ayushmann's movie 'Andhadhun' and feels that he did a great job with acting and singing.

Lata di aapka yeh kehna mere liye bahut maayne rakhta hai. Aapke is protsaahan ke liye hee shayad maine mehnat ki thi. Aashirwaad ke liye shukriya. 🙏🙏 https://t.co/TZnhEpMVsI — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) February 29, 2020 ×

She further went on to congratulate Khuranna for his praiseworthy work and blessed him with good luck for the future. In order to show his appreciation, the actor retweeted that what she said meant a lot to him.

@ayushmannk ji namaskar. Maine aap ki film Andhadhun aaj dekhi. Aapne bahut accha kaam kiya hai aur jo gaane aapne gaaye hain wo bhi mujhe bahut acche lage.Main aapko bahut badhaai deti hun aur aapko bhavishya mein aur yash mile aisi mangal kaamana karti hun. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) February 28, 2020 ×

He also thanked Mangeshkar for her kind words. The wholesome and heartwarming social media interaction between the two got positive comments from several Twitter users.



Congratulating Khurrana, one user commented: "Congratulation Ayush, Great moment of life, Very nice, keep it up, dear."While another person expressed his joy and said: "WoW..!Congratulations @ayushmannk. This has to be the biggest and the best ever compliment for your outstanding work over the years..! Thank You @mangeshkarlata didi..!"