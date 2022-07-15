Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan organises special screening for SS Rajamouli, Nagarjuna and Chiranjeevi

Producer and lead actor of 'Laal Singh Chaddha', Aamir Khan recently organised a special screening of the film for Indian film industry stalwarts SS Rajamouli, Nagarjuna and Chiranjeevi. The screening took place in Hyderabad and Naga Chaitanya- Nagarjuna's son was also in attendance. Naga Chaitanya makes his Hindi film debut with the film.



Helmed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, which had Tom Hanks in the lead role. It is scheduled to release on August 11 this year.Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh are also a part of the film.



A few weeks ago, Aamir unveiled the film's trailer which took viewers on a joyride of emotions. The almost 3-minute-long trailer gave a glimpse into the fascinating and innocent world of Laal Singh Chaddha, the film`s protagonist.His slow-witted approach and childlike optimism are the driving force of the movie. In the trailer, Aamir`s calming voiceover and his eyes-wide-open look gave flashbacks to his mannerisms from Rajkumar Hirani's 'PK'.



It showed multiple picturesque locations, exhibiting the Indian heritage in its tranquil form. Aamir`s cute chemistry with Kareena is great and Mona Singh also looked seamless in the role of the protagonist's mother.