Kris Jenner responds after daughter Kendall gets trolled for throwing big birthday bash

Days after Kim Kardashian was called 'tone deaf' for organising a luxurious 40th birthday bash at a private island, her sister, model Kendall Jenner too is facing the heat on social media for celebrating her 25th birthday with 100 odd people.

Many have criticised Kendall for organising such a bash amid Covid-19 pandemic. Now, her mother Kris Jenner has responded defending her daughter.



While speaking with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show, Kris assured that everyone who attended the party had first undergone a rapid test for coronavirus. The guests were reportedly tested while waiting in line to get inside the party.

“We are very lucky to work in an industry where we get tested once or twice a week,” Kris added.

Kim Kardashian gets trolled for hosting lavish birthday bash at a private island

“I just got tested again. I was tested on Friday. I got because of the network rules while we are filming as you know, so that’s very strict. And then whenever we have a gathering, no matter how big or small, no matter, you know, whether it’s five people or 25 people, you know, or 20 people, um, we have like at Kendall’s everyone got tested before they walked in the door and they had to wait, you know, a half an hour until the testing was, the results were in," Kris further added.

“Everybody was tested before a few days before the, you know, Halloween. So we are really responsible and we make sure that everyone in our family and our closest friends are tested religiously.”



“We do what we can, we, we try to follow the rules. And then if people are, you know, they’re commenting and they’re being critical, I can’t control that…and I try to do the best we can.”



The much talked about party is likely to feature in the final season of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashian' which will be ending soon.



On October 21, as Kim Kardashian turned 40, she flew her closest friends and family to a private island for a five days vacation. The photos were shared later on social media and were met with strong criticism.