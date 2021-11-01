Kim Seon Ho's film debut in 'Sad Tropics' is still on cards amid abortion controversy

Days after Korean actor Kim Seon Ho issued a public apology to his ex-girlfriend over a forced abortion allegation, the actor seem to regain his projects.



According to reports, the actor is still part of the upcoming film 'Sad Tropics'. Kim Seon Ho who is best known for the series 'Hometown Cha Cha Cha' is set to make his debut in films with 'Sad Tropics'. He will reportedly play the lead role.



This is the first project that he has been reclaimed after the scandal broke out a few weeks ago. The team of ‘Sad Tropics’ has decided to start filming this year.



The makers of the film were in two minds on replacing Kim post the scandal but decided to go ahead with the actor eventually. In a statement issued to media, the producers announced, “After much consideration, we have decided to proceed with filming starting this year with Kim Seon Ho.”



‘Sad Tropics’ will be Kim Seon Ho's first film as a male lead. The actor started his career on stage and subsequently moved to TV dramas.



Actress Go Ara was earlier reported to be in talks for joining the movie as the female lead and is said to be reviewing the offer.



The announcement of Kim Seon-Ho's film debut is significant as his name has been embroiled in an abortion scandal. Several of the brands have dropped him as their ambassadors following the controversy.



An anonymous woman claimed that the actor had forced her to get an abortion when the two were in a relationship and had even promised her marriage. The open letter shared on a popular website in South Korea did not name the actor but instead referred to him as 'K'.

Days later, the actor issued a public apology to his ex and said he would also like to apologise to her in person.