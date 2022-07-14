Khloe Kardashian and ex-Tristan Thompson are expecting their second child via surrogacy

Khloe Kardashian and her ex Tristan Thompson are expecting baby no 2. According to reports, the former couple is expecting their second child together via surrogate. A representative of Khloe confirmed the news to a publication recently. The two share a four-year-old daughter-True- together.



"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," the rep told People. "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

The couple broke up earlier this year amid Tristan's cheating scandals. The two have had a rocky relationship for years.



With the new baby on its way, does it mean that the two have reconciled? "Khloe and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters," said a source close to the couple.



The source also added, "The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December."



Khloe and Tristan broke up in January after it was revealed that he had fathered another child, while still in a relationship with Khloe. the pair have been in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2016 and had their first child in 2018. Tristan is also dad to son Prince, 5 with ex Jordan Craig.

The news of the new baby comes after Khloe opened up about her struggles with conceiving. During the March 2021 premiere episode of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', Khloe shared that the doctors had told her she would have a high-risk pregnancy if she chose to have children again. She said her sister Kim Kardashian that she was considering surrogacy at the time.

