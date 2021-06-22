Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson break up once again

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are no longer together. The couple reportedly broke up a few weeks back.



Speaking to Page Six, a friend of the couple said, "They're getting along, there is no drama. Everything is amicable and they are on the same page with co-parenting."



Kardashian and Thompson are parents to a 3 year old daughter True.



The news of their breakup comes after Thompson was allegedly spotted entering a room with three women at a Bel Air birthday party last week.



Kardashian and Thompson have had an on-off relationship for many years.



"Tristan took off into one of the party rooms where everyone goes to hook up," an insider told to Daily Mail. "He was with three women and another guy. One of the girls he was with is a regular partier — she’s always out and about at parties."



The source continued, "The other girls have just started going out with this group. He did this in front of about 30 people so you could hear people talking."



The insider claimed that Thompson stayed in the room with the door closed for at least 30 minutes before reemerging.



"When he arrived, his shirt looked all pressed and when he came out his shirt was a mess, he looked disheveled," the source claimed, adding, "He continued to party for about another hour and then he left the party at about 4 am with his entourage."



This isn't the first time that news of Thompson's cheating on the reality star has come to light. The NBA star reportedly has had a history of being unfaithful to Khole Kardashian.



In April, model Sydney Chase alleged that Thompson had cheated on Kardashian with her. The sports star had denied Chase’s claims and was seen putting on a united front with Kardashian two months later.



The couple had briefly split in February 2019 after he cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods. They later decided to give their relationship another try and got back together in July 2020.

