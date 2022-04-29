'KGF: Chapter 2' becomes third highest-grossing film in Hindi

'KGF: Chapter 2' continues to create history. The film has become the third highest-grossing film in Hindi with a collection of Rs 343 crores.



The magnum opus, originally made in Kannada, has beaten lifetime figures of Salman Khan-starrer 'Tiger Zinda Hai' (Rs 339.16 crore), Aamir Khan's 'PK' (Rs 340.8 crore) and Ranbir Kapoor's 'Sanju' (Rs 342.53 crore). The film is inching towards the Rs1,000-crore mark at the overall box office.



The'KGF' franchise has been a trendsetter and has many firsts to its credit. 'KGF: Chapter 1' is the first movie in India to release in 5 languages.

It collected Rs 25 crores worldwide and recorded the highest opening figures in the entire history of Kannada Cinema.

'KGF: Chapter 1' became the first Kannada film to cross the Rs100, 200, and 250 crore marks.

'KGF: Chapter 2' is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner. The film features Yash, Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt in key roles.

