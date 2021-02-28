Kevin Hart, John Hamburg re-team for Netflix comedy 'Me Time'

American stand-up comic and actor Kevin Hart has once again teamed up with John Hamburg, for a comedy set up at Netflix. Hamburg has previously written the 2018 hit comedy `Night School` for the comedian.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, the `Get Hard` star will also be producing it with Bryan Smiley, under the duo`s HartBeat Productions, and Lauren Hennessey will be the executive producer. John Hamburg, best known for writing `Meet the Parents` and directing `Along Came Polly`, will direct and produce the Netflix comedy along with scripting for it.

The story will focus on a stay-at-home dad who finds himself with some "me time", for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away. He reconnects with his former best friend for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life.



The project falls under Hart`s recent deal with Netflix which calls for the actor to star and produce at least four features, while also establishing a first-look deal. The goal is to shoot the project later this year.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Hart is prepping to shoot Lionsgate`s high-profile video game adaptation Borderlands and recently wrapped Sony`s action-comedy Man from Toronto opposite Woody Harrelson.