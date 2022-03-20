Kenneth Branagh, Ciaran Hinds test positive for COVID-19

Kenneth Branagh and Ciaran Hinds have become the latest celebrities to contract COVID-19.



The news of their diagnosis was shared by 'Belfast` young star Jude Hill at the Producers Guild Awards (PGA) on Saturday.



"We have the Focus Features team, and I`m sitting at that table, and sadly the rest of the cast couldn`t be here because sadly Ciaran and Ken have COVID-19, but they`ll be here in spirit," Jude told The Hollywood Reporter.



The PGA Awards required vaccination as well as a negative test to attend.



Speaking of 'Belfast', it is a 2021 coming-of-age comedy-drama film written and directed by Kenneth Branagh. Apart from Ciaran Hinds and Jude Hill, the film also stars Caitriona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, and Colin Morgan.