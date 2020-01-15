Kapil Sharma shares adorable first photos of his daughter Anayra

Popular comedian and TV host Kapil Sharma just introduced his baby girl Anayra to the world. Sharma took to Twitter to share the first images of his daughter and captioned the images as "Meet our piece of heart “Anayra Sharma” #gratitude"



One photo has Sharma and his wife Ginni Chathrath lovingly looking at Anayra and the other is a solo pic of the little one.

The couple tied the knot in November 2018 in an intimate ceremony in Punjab. They later hosted a grand reception in Mumbai which had several Bollywood stars including Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in attendance. The couple were blessed with Anayra in December 2019. See photos of the reception here



Sharma had himself made the announcement on Twitter back then. "Blessed to have a baby girl. Need your blessings. Love you all," the comedian had tweeted.



Sharma currently hosts popular chat show 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Sony TV.