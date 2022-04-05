Kanye West will not be headlining Coachella anymore: Reports

Ahead of the music festival Coachella, the headliner of festival Kanye West has backed out of his scheduled performance. The festival is scheduled to begin pon April 15 and West was to perform on two Sundays- April 17 and 24 at the festival.



The news was confirmed by a source to PEOPLE. The festival also has performances lined up from stars like Doja Cat, Måneskin and FINNEAS, Billie Eilish and harry STyles. It is not clear right now which artist will take up Kanye's spots.



The news of the cancellation comes a day after Kanye won two Grammy Awards, for best rap song ('Jail') and best melodic rap performance ('Hurricane'). The star did not attend the award ceremony after his performance was cancelled by the organisers over his recent online behaviour. Trevor Noah reacts to Kanye West's Grammys and Instagram bans: 'Counsel...not cancel'



The rapper has been exhibiting concerning behaviour over the past few months over his divorce proceedings with Kim Kardashian. West has made its displeasure over Kim and Pete Davidson's relationship very obvious and sent harassing messages on Instagram.

Kanye West suspended from Instagram over alleged abusive comments

In a music video for his song 'Eazy,' West even included a Claymation version of Davidson, which was kidnapped, tied up and buried. The video was eventually brought down after fans called out the rapper for the violence depicted in the video. Reportedly even Kardashian was "furious" and "upset" by the clip.