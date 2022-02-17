Kanye West reveals he struggled with 'suicidal thoughts' in new documentary

Kanye West has perhaps for the first time opened up about his mental health struggles and admitted that he had felt suicidal in the past.



In a new documentary on Netflix titled 'Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy', the rapper revealed that he told Kid Cudi about his mental health and substance abuse issues during a recording session in 2018.



Kanye shared, "Even me, when I already had the house and the wife and the kids and the plaques... (I) would still have moments where I felt like, suicidal, would still have moments where I`m addicted to Percocets and don`t even realise it, you know what I'm saying?"



The rapper also recalled that in 2018, he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. In 2016 he was also hospitalised with exhaustion and sleep deprivation.



Clarence 'Coodie' Simmons - the director of the new three-part documentary - said it was "difficult" to watch Kanye go through his struggles so publicly.



Coodie said, "It was difficult watching Kanye on TV knowing he had issues with his mental health.

"They were calling him crazy, but to me, it seemed like he was crying out for help. In the past, Kanye might have rubbed folks the wrong way, but for the first time it felt like he really lost the people."



The revelation in the documentary comes amid Kanye's attempt at reconciliation with Kim Kardashian. West sent truck full of roses to his estranged wife on Valentine's Day and even shared snapshots of their private conversation on social media.



A day later he apologised for "harassing" Kim on social media.

The 'Stronger' hitmaker said he was "learning in real time". Alongside a photograph of himself on stage, Kanye wrote, "I've learned that using all caps makes people feel like I`m screaming at them.

"I'm working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me."

