Kangana Ranaut says BMC sent her notice on Tuesday, claims viral 2018 document is 'fake'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has alleged that she only received a notice from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Tuesday notifying her about the unauthorized construction at her Mumbai office. A notice issued by the BMC back in 2018 is doing the rounds of the internet which Kangana alleged was "fake".



On Wednesday, the BMC demolished part of Kangana's Bandra office. The demolition drive ended when Bombay High Court issued a stay order.



The `Queen` actor took to Twitter to share a copy of the said document and accused the Maharashtra government of "spreading fake" information.



"Paid sources of Maha government are spreading fake info, BMC never sent any notice to me until yesterday," she tweeted.



"In fact I got all the documents cleared myself from BMC for renovations. @mybmc at least have the courage to stand by your audacity. why lie now?," she added.

The document dated October 20, 2018, had been doing rounds on Twitter since Wednesday morning.



A bench of the High Court also asked the BMC to file a reply to her petition in the matter.Ranaut, through her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, had moved the High Court against the demolition of what the BMC termed as "illegal alterations" at her office.



Ranaut took to Twitter to state "my Mumbai is POK now" and posted photographs of city municipal corporation officials demolishing parts of her property in the city.