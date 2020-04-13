Kangana Ranaut channels her inner chef, bakes butter cupcakes amid lockdown

As B-town celebs are all working on their skills, during this quarantine period, as after Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, hers is a new chef in the town.

Rangoli Chandel shared a photo of Kangana Ranaut clad in a red shirt and is mixing up the batter and captioned,'' cupcakes from scratch".

New baker in town, she has been meaning to learn baking from me but today we did it, she successfully made soft and delicious cup cakes from scratch, we used white butter + home made cheese for icing .... 😋 pic.twitter.com/9yYQIMgtUn — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 13, 2020 ×

In the second photo, the final outcome of the baking - the cupcakes - were exhibited."New baker in town, she has been meaning to learn baking from me but today we did it, she successfully made soft and delicious cupcakes from scratch, we used white butter + homemade cheese for icing ...., " Rangoli tweeted.

Kangana have been self-isolating with her sister and family in her home-town Manali.

On the work front, Kangana will be seen in Vijay’s 'Thalaivi' playing the role of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa.