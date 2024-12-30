After being accused of sexual harassment on the sets of It Ends With Us by actress Blake Lively, the film's director and lead actor Justin Baldoni is preparing to file a lawsuit against the actress claiming that her accusations are false and part of a larger orchestrated smear campaign.



Interestingly, Lively has also accused Baldoni of orchestrating an online smear campaign against her, which nearly destroyed her career.



Meanwhile, Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, asserts that this legal action is not merely a countersuit but an effort to uncover the "truth" and expose those who believe they are above scrutiny.

Justin Baldoni to file a countersuit

According to a report in the Daily Mail, Justin Baldoni plans to submit legal documents after the New Year.



His lawyer, Bryan Freedman, while speaking to people, said that the lawsuit will “shock everyone” and reveal the truth behind what he calls a “demonstrably false narrative” that was “intentionally engineered by a trusted media publication who relied upon nefarious sources and neglected a thorough fact-checking process to confirm the validity of these texts.”



Freedman also asserted that the countersuit would be supported by real evidence, which would expose unethical behaviour 'feulled by media manipulation'.

He compared the situation to the controversies involving NBC and public figures like Megyn Kelly and Gabrielle Union, adding that the case represents a larger issue of reputations being destroyed in Hollywood through media and public manipulation.



Freedman also criticised the New York Times article published on December 21, accusing them of using doctored texts and failing to fact-check their sources.

