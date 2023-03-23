Jr NTR's next titled NTR30 to mark Janhvi Kapoor's debut in south cinema

For his next film, RRR star JR NTR is collaborating with Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor and director Koratala Siva. The pan-India movie, which is Jr NTR's 30th project, is being produced by Hari Krishna K of NTR Arts and Sudhakar Mikkilineni of Yuvasudha Arts.

The makers hosted a grand 'muhurat' ceremony that was attended by filmmakers from across industries including S S Rajamouli, Prashanth Neel, Mani Ratnam, Bhushan Kumar as well as actors Prakash Raj and Meka Srikanth.



Rajamouli, who recently directed Jr NTR in the blockbuster movie RRR, gave the first clap on stage. Production banner NTR Arts also shared the news on its social media handles. "#NTR30Begins on a grand and an auspicious note #NTR30" the studio tweeted.

With this film, Janhvi Kapoor is making her debut in south cinema. "Happy day. The start of the most special journey #NTR30" Kapoor posted on Instagram along with a photo from the 'muhurat' ceremony.



Dubbed as a high-octane action drama, the untitled movie is set in the forgotten coastal lands of India. Anirudh Ravichander is on board as music composer of the film, with R Rathnavelu as cinematographer, Sabu Cyril as art director and Sreekar Prasad as editor.

Director Koratala Siva is all set to collaborate with NTR Jr for the second time after Janatha Garage.



In a statement shared with the press, the director said, “I feel fortunate to work with my brother and one of the best actors of our generation for the second time. The film's backdrop is centered around the far and forgotten coastal lands of India. The people, or rather the villains, in the film neither fear death nor god and there is no sense of humanity among them. The film is a very emotional story that emphasizes the role fear plays in having a moral and humane society. I promise everyone that #NTR30 is going to be my biggest and best film”



He further added how working on a film of this big scale is only possible if you have the backing of great team players, “To pull off a big film and a big idea, you need a great army. I am fortunate to have all these great men here. My brother Anirudh, the man of sound, gave life to the film. After narrating the film to him, he said that I wrote the film with a fiery passion. I felt great joy after hearing that. The legendary Sreekar Prasad Garu traveled with me and stood by me right from day one. Thank you Randy sir for traveling with me for one year on this project before the film even started. No one can do justice to my film apart from Sabu sir. Thank you, my friend, Yugandhar. A lot of VFX has been used in the film, hopefully, we will have a great journey.”