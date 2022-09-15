Jimmy Kimmel apologises to Quinta Brunson for his Emmys skit, 'That was a dumb comedy bit'

Jimmy Kimmel faced a lot of backlash for his comedy skit which he performed during Quinta Brunson's acceptance speech after she won her first Emmy for outstanding writing for a comedy series for 'Abbott Elementary'.



However, now Kimmel is regretting his actions that turned out to be weird. On the recent episode of his show 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', the comedian took some time and apologised to Quinta, who was the guest of the evening.



During the episode, Quinta was the first who interrupted Jimmy's opening monologue by showing off her golden trophy and telling how Kimmel's action took 45-seconds of her speech time.



However, when she sat down on the couch, Kimmel first congratulated her for the historic win and said, “I feel like I just saw you. Congratulations on your Emmy. I missed it. How did it go?”



Later, calling his actions “dumb comedy bit”, he added, ''And then people said I stole your moment and maybe I did, and I’m sorry I did do that,”



“Also, the last thing I would ever want to do is upset you because I think so much of you. I think you know that. I hope you know that.”

Emmy winner @QuintaBrunson takes some time out of Jimmy’s monologue to finish her acceptance speech… pic.twitter.com/phPtS6CdsW — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) September 15, 2022 ×

Brunson generously replied and said, ''Jimmy let me just say thank you.” Further adding, “It’s very kind of you to say that. Honestly, I was in such a moment of having a good time. I won my first Emmy! I was up there like, you know, happy! And I was wrapped up in the moment, just having a good time. I didn’t see any of that ….honestly, I had a good night. It was a good night and a good time.”



This all happened after Kimmel and Will Arnett appeared on the Emmy stage to present the award. As part of his comedy skit, Kimmel was passed out. However, after the award was announced, the late-night show host remained in the same position, despite all the efforts Arnett and Quinta did to remove Kimmel from the way.



"Jimmy, wake up. I won," Quinta said, to which, Kimmel only gave her a thumbs-up but he continued to lie down.

His act was considered uncool and annoying by the netizens.



One wrote, "Jimmy Kimmel not moving to get out of Quinta Brunson’s way is a (shitty, selfish, bullshit) choice.''

Quinta became the second black woman to win the best writing in the comedy series category.