Jeremy Renner reveals that he wrote ‘last words’ to his family after brutal snowplow accident

After the brutal snowplough accident, Jeremy Renner felt that he wouldn't survive. Renner met with a devastating accident on New Year's Day in Reno, Nevada, while he was clearing snow off his driveway. He suffered blunt chest trauma as well as some orthopaedic injuries.



However, now Renner is recovering well and recently sat down for an interview with Diane Sawyer on Good Morning America. Recalling the hard days, Renner revealed the heartbreaking moment when he wrote a goodbye message to his family.



Christina Aguilera gets candid about sexuality, sexual empowerment: 'I’m gonna own my sexuality'



In the new clip released from the interview, Renner said that he wouldn't have survived if his nephew Alex hadn't been there.



"If I was there, on my own, that would've been a horrible way to die," Renner said in the new clip, as per People. "And surely, I would've. Surely. But I wasn't alone — [I was with] my nephew. Sweet Alex. And the rest of the calvary came."



Further, Sawyer reveals that the Marvel star wrote a goodbye note to his family while he was hospitalised.



"I'm writing down notes in my phone — my last words to my family," teary Jeremy said in the clip shared by GMA.



In the interview, The Avengers: Endgame star said that he was awake throughout the injury and in the teaser for the interview, he can be heard moaning in pain. He tells Sawyer, "All of it. I was awake through every moment.”