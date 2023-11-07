Jennifer Aniston is struggling acutely after the death of Friends co-actor Matthew Perry

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly struggling ever since the news of Matthew Perry's death came in. Matthew and Jennifer worked together in the iconic show Friends which ran for 10 years and is considered a cult classic. The two actors along with their four other co-stars were known to be close to each other even offscreen. The main cast of the beloved TV show attended Perry's burial this past Friday.

"Out of the remaining five, Jen and Courteney are reeling the most, and Jen is probably the one who is struggling most acutely," Page Six quoted a source as saying. Jennifer had lost her father just a year back and was still coping with the loss. Now in less than a year, she has lost one of her closest friends.



The source added, "It's a second massive loss in less than a year, with the one-year anniversary of her dad's death just around the corner. She still hasn't fully regained her footing from that, and now this has just completely knocked her off her feet. She is trying to regroup and recover but it's been a completely devastating blow."



Jennifer Aniston's father, John Aniston, was featured on Days of Our Lives.



Perry, who battled addiction problems for years had earlier revealed that Jennifer was the one who reached out to him the most after coming to know about his problem. "She was the one that reached out the most. You know, I'm really grateful to her for that," the actor had told Diane Sawyer last year.

Matthew Perry was found dead on October 28 at his Los Angeles residence. Initial investigations revealed that the actor had drowned in a hot tub at his home.



The Friends cast issued a joint statement two days after the news of his death came in.