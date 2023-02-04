Jay Z to perform at Grammy Awards 2023, here's everything you need to know

Grammys are just around the corner, and this year's musical night will be full of energetic performances! As the day nears, more and more details are coming out, and now it has been revealed that Jay Z is all set to perform at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.



As per the Hollywood Reporter, Jay Z will perform with DJ Khaled in their Grammy-nominated song 'God Did.' Check the complete nomination list here.



The song is nominated for three Grammys this year, including Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song. Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend, and Friday, who are also featured on the hit track, may also join DJ Khaled on stage.

Jay Z has received five nominations this year, including Album of the Year, for co-writing songs of Beyoncé's recently released album, 'Renaissance.'



Jay Z and Beyonce are among the frontrunners at the gala. In November, Queen Bey topped the Grammy nominations list with nine nominations in total.



Now both Beyonce and Jay Z are one of the most nominated musicians in the history of the awards, with 88 total nominations. The couple is also among the top contenders in the Song of the Year category for their collaboration song, 'Break My Soul.'



On Sunday, Beyonce could also make history by becoming the singer with the most Grammy wins. So far, she has won 28 awards and could break Georg Solti’s 31-win record, becoming the singer with the most Grammy wins.