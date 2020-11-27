Jamie Dornan feels small talk at Hollywood parties is 'kind of exhausting'

The 'Fifty Shade of Grey' alum Jamie Dornan shared her feelings about the Hollywood parties and said how it 'kind of exhausting'.



In an interview, the actor opened about the parties and his experience about the meeting with the big stars.

''I think a lot of us are hiding aspects of ourselves, particularly in Hollywood, and how heightened those interactions are,'' he explained.

''It’s a show, and everyone’s on the show and trying to give their best version of themselves, and you’re trying to give everybody the hits all the time. It’s kind of exhausting.''



Jamie also discussed his 'Fifty Shades of Grey' experiences and also talked about the differences between commercial and critical success.

"I want to try to do as much great work as I can, diverse and interesting work. The thing that I’m probably most famous for is a monster successful franchise that was not critically loved,'' he said.



"It’s a strange thing going into those films knowing that you’re going to be in a franchise that will probably make so much money and get negatively reviewed because those books made so much money and were really negatively reviewed."