James Bond won't be a woman, clarifies producer Barbara Broccoli

Barbara Broccoli, who has since long been the producer of the James Bond franchise, recently clarified in an interview that the 007 character won't be played by a woman in the forthcoming rendition.



Broccoli, accompanied by her half brother and fellow producer Michael G. Wilson, told a magazine: "He can be of any colour, but he is male". She went on to say: "I believe we should be creating new characters for women strong female characters. I'm not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it. I think women are far more interesting than that."



According to the news agency, the current Bond hero, Daniel Craig, announced last November that he would cease to play the legendary character once he is done with the upcoming 'No Time To Die' movie that is scheduled for release in coming April.



Commenting on Daniel parting ways with the franchise, Broccoli said: "I'm in total denial. I've accepted what Daniel has said, but I'm still in denial. It's too traumatic for me."



Fox News reported last July that the British Actress Lashana Lynch could possibly star in the 2020 Bond flick, but such speculations were dispelled once the trailer for the movie was brought out last December.