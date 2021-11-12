Jake Gyllenhaal in talks to star in remake of cult classic 'Road House'

Jake Gyllenhaal is in talks to star in a 'Road House' remake.



The actor is in negotiation with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) studios for the new take on the 1989 action film. Doug Liman will reportedly direct the project.

According to Variety, no deals have been signed with Gyllenhaal or Liman yet, though the two are in active talks.



It is not yet clear when the movie will begin production as Gyllenhaal is set to begin shooting Guy Ritchie`s Afghanistan War thriller 'The Interpreter' and Liman is all set to begin production on his adventure film 'Everest'.

The original movie starred late actor Patrick Swayze as James Dalton, a zen bouncer hired to clean up a rough-and-tumble bar in Missouri and protect the town from a corrupt businessman. The cast also includes Kelly Lynch as Swayze's love interest and Ben Gazzara as the main antagonist.



The cult classic was a modest box office success, grossing USD 30 million.