/Jackie Shroff is ‘The Great Grand Superhero’ in new film; Check release date

It's time for Great Grand Superhero! After a teaser that sparked curiosity and got conversations buzzing, the film starring Jackie Shroff, is all set to arrive in cinemas.

Backed by Zee Studios and Amdavad Films, the film steps into a space that feels both fresh and familiar. It taps into an untapped emotional universe, blending imagination, innocence, and a narrative that keeps you intrigued.

Jackie Shroff is ‘The Great Grand Superhero’ in new film: Read details

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On Friday, the makers shared the poster along with the release date. ‘’Phata poster, nikla 𝙷̶𝚎̶𝚛̶𝚘̶ Superhero Dadaji 💪🏽#TheGreatGrandSuperhero aa rahe hain aap sab se milne. In Cinemas May 29 🎥,💥'' they captioned the post.

Directed by National Award-winner Manish Saini, the film brings together an ensemble cast including Bhagyashree Dasani, Sharat Saxena, Mihir Godbole, Prateik Smita Patil, Durgesh Kumar, Saharsh Shukla, Shivansh Chorge, and Kumar Saurabh.

In April, the makers released a teaser that offered a glimpse into the world of the film.

The 1-minute-7-second teaser shows a boy telling his classmates about his grandfather and the superpower he possesses. We then see Jackie Shroff in a pink-and-blue superhero costume, followed by a scene where he battles an alien-like creature.

Watch the teaser here:

The teaser hints at a world where a child's imagination takes the grandfather-grandson relationship to another level with a unique thrill of aliens!

At the heart of it is Jackie Shroff, in a role that feels deeply warm and refreshingly different.

He shared, "With The Great Grand Superhero, we’re fulfilling every child’s dream. If your spirit stays young and your spine stays strong till 90, that itself makes you a superhero. Kids’ dreams should always come first."