Is 'The Handmaid’s Tale’ ending with season 5 ? Series creator react

'The Handmaid's Tale' is nearing its end and recently the show season 4 aired and people responded well to the new season. Earlier, there were reports that makers are eying for season 5 ending.



Now, creator Bruce Miller is responding to speculation and isn’t sure whether the upcoming fifth season of the hit Hulu drama will be it's last or not.

“I’m never looking to end it,” he said in an interview for Deadline’s Contenders TV virtual event, which will be held Aug. 14-15.



“I work with a group of very undifficult people; we have a lovely group of writers, a spectacular group of actors and visiting directors and our crew. What they did this year was amazing. They made this entire show during Covid. We shot the entire thing for two weeks. We wrote every script so that we could change the story so that we could do it with different actors but they made it themselves. I was here in Los Angeles and Liz was up there with executive producer Elisabeth Moss with all that experience.”



Talking about how the pandemic affected him and the show, he said, “The team made an incredible TV show. So I’m not so quick to say, ‘oh, you know, let’s just, walk away.’ I don’t know how you felt about the pandemic, but I certainly learned the things of my life that are pretty rare and working with these people is one of them. So, honestly, yes, I know what the end is and I’m not going to overstay my welcome but I’m also not going to rush off if I don’t have to because as long as I am writing for Elisabeth Moss, you know, it really doesn’t get much better.”



Along with Elisabeth Moss, ‘The Handmaid's Tale’ stars Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Wiley, Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford and Sam Jaeger and plot feature a dystopia following a Second American Civil War wherein a totalitarian society subjects fertile women, called 'Handmaids', to child-bearing slavery.