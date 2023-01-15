Is Madonna planning to go on a tour? Here's what we know

Madonna is planning to hit the roads soon! Many sources have confirmed that the Queen of Pop is secretly planning the greatest tour of her career.



The 64-year-old songstress is planning to embark on the tour on her 40th career anniversary. For the tour, she has partnered with a longtime concert promotion partner and producer, Live Nation, and music manager Guy Oseary, according to Billboard.



Madonna will celebrate the forty glorious years of her career with this tour, performing hits from her debut album, released in 1983, to the most recent one, 'Madame X,' released in 2019.

"It’s going to be the biggest tour she’s ever done," one executive told Billboard, further revealing that the tour will be in both stadium and arena dates and will include over-the-top production that delivers both "Material Girl" kitsch and occasionally outrageous sex appeal with plenty of show-stopping moments made for social media.



The tour will reportedly include a multi-night run at the O2 in London. She last performed at the O2 in 2015, when she was on her Rebel Heart tour.



One source shared with The Sun that "Madonna is trying something completely new—aand really giving fans, young and old, what they want."