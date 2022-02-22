Is Bear Grylls collaborating with Ranveer Singh next?

Bear Grylls and Ranveer Singh's recent conversation on Twitter has made fans speculate if the two are collaborating for a show soon.



A day after Ranveer won the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award 2022 in the Best Actor category, the British adventurer and TV presenter heaped praises on the Bollywood star.

Taking to Twitter, Grylls wrote, "Extremely well-deserved brother Congrats @RanveerOfficial." Responding to Grylls, Ranveer commented, "Love you, Bear."

Fans were left curious after seeing their tweets. "Are you guys doing any show together?" a netizen asked.

"Next next guest on Man vs. Wild? another social media user commented.



Reportedly, the two will be sharing screen space in a "big-budget" adventure series, which is likely to be bankrolled by Netflix and will stream on the OTT platform.



Prior to Ranveer, Grylls has collaborated with Rajinikanth, Vicky Kaushal and Ajay Devgn for his show 'Into The Wild'.