Indian actress Usha Jadhav stuns at Cannes opening night

Cannes is back this year and so is fashion.



After pandemic-affected-cancellation last year, the world's most glamorous film festival, Cannes returned to the Croisette this week, in its 74th edition. As the old year, the festival is back with a bang along with all the glitz and glamour.



The National Award-winning Marathi actress Usha Jadhav is in Cannes right now, enjoying the festivals of films. The actress attended the grand event with the director, Alejandro Cortés, with whom she is working in a Spanish project titled is 'Nueva Normalidad'.



Usha walked the red carpet and shared some stunning pictures from the opening gala. Looking mesmerizing, Jadhav wore a greyish gown featuring a long plunging line from Esther Noriega's Sanger collection.

Sharing the picture, Jadhav wrote, ''#Cannes2021#CannesFilmFestival#Cannes74 with @cortescalahorra the dress is from #EstherNoriega#SangerCollection''.

After walking a red carpet, the actor posed with the director on the stairs when they were all set to watch 'Annette' and 'Lingui'. The director retweeted the images and wrote, ''Opening nights at the Palais des Festivals. After passing the red carpet, inside you can breathe for a few seconds. The big-screen Lumière awaits with the Official Selection: Annette, Lingui ..''

Before walking the red carpet, the actress shared blissful and windy pictures of herself posing by the French Riviera.

The event is attended by many A-listers of the cinema, the star later also shared a picture with renowned filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar, the master of Cinema.

The picture features Jadhav posing at the Cannes streets with Pedro along with director Alejandro, ''#Cannes2021 With the master of cinema #PedroAlmodóvar @cortescalahorra #CannesFilmFestival#Cannes74''.

For the unversed, Jadhav is an Indian Marathi actress. In 2012, Jadhav bagged the National Award for Best Actress for the Marathi film 'Dhag' and in 2019, she received the IFFI Best Actor Award (Female) at the 50th International Film Festival of India for her work in Mai Ghat: Crime No 103/2015.