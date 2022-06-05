IIFA awards 2022: Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal win big; Here's the complete list of winners

After two years of halt, the 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards returned with a bang. This year, the event was held at the Yas Island's indoor venue Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi and scores of B-Town celebrities stepped out for the grand event.



Bollywood superstar Salman Khan took the stage yet again as the host with Riteish Deshmukh & Maniesh Paul. While talking about the winners Vicky Kaushal walked away with the best actor trophy for his critically acclaimed movie 'Sardar Udham', and Kriti Sanon won the best actress for her role in' 'Mimi'.

IIFA awards 2022: Salman Khan kicks off the glitzy night, Kriti, Sara slay with their looks



Apart from them, Sidharth Malhotra's movie 'Shershaah', Saie Tamhankar, and Pankaj Tripathi were the night's big winners.



Here`s a complete list of winners



Best film- 'Shershaah'



Best Director - Vishnuvaradhan (Shershaah)



Best Actor (Female) - Kriti Sanon (Mimi)



Best Actor (Male) - Vicky Kaushal (Sardar Udham)



Best Actor In Supporting Role (Female) - Saie Tamhankar (Mimi)



Best Actor In Supporting Role (Male) - Pankaj Tripathi (Ludo)



Best Debut (Male)- Ahan Shetty (Tadap 2)



Best debut (Female)-Sharvari Wagh (Bunty Aur Babli 2)



Best Playback Singer Female- Asees Kaur – ‘Raatan Lambiyan’ - (Shershaah)



Best Playback Singer Male - Jubin Nautiyal, ‘Raatan Lambiyan’ (Shershaah)