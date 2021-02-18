Howard Stern is #FreeBritney supporter now after watching 'Framing Britney Spears' documentary

America's famous host and TV personality Howard Stern is now a #Free Britney movement supporter.



Over the years, the host who mocked Britney many times said he is now a Britney supporter and talked about her recently released documentary, 'Framing Britney spears'.



During the latest edition of his SiriusXM radio show, Stern discussed the documentary and why he feels that the 'Toxic' singer should be in charge of her own life.



'I think I’m #FreeBritney now, I think I’m full on #FreeBritney,' Stern said while chatting with his longtime co-host Robin Quivers.

From shaving head to umbrella attack: 6 times Britney Spears made headlines for wrong reasons



Howard added that he doesn’t think she’s fully capable of handling her massive estate, however, he did compare her situation to other notable male celebrity who haven't been cut from their multi-million fortune despite public breakdown or substance abuse struggles and more things.

'Ozzy [Osbourne] bit the head off of a bat in a business meeting. He’s in charge of his own finances,' he said.

Did Britney Spears really cheat on Justin Timberlake? New documentary is making fans think otherwise



In the past, Howard has been a fierce critic of Britney, and notably called out her many times like her judging position on 'The X Factor' back in 2012. ''I think Britney will sit there and eat a lollipop and wear a sexy outfit. I’ll tune in to see what kind of train wreck she is, absolutely,'' he said back then.



The documentary follows the career of Britney from a contemporary perspective and initiates a conversation about the treatment of female celebrities and Britney's conservatorship. Since the release, fans have also been calling out other people to apologize to the singer for the mistreatment.



As per recent reports, Netflix is reportedly planning another documentary on the 'Toxic' singer.