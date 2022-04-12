Warner Music India to make Bollywood debut with Tiger Shroff single

Warner Music India is set to make its Bollywood debut. They have tied up with Jjust Music, bonding over their first foray into Bollywood films.

The collaboration will help Jjust Music’s artists to get access into Warner Music’s global network while the latter will have access to Indian films and other projects.

Once the collaboration was confirmed, it was announced that their first joint release will be an English-language pop track by Bollywood star Tiger Shroff.

Just Music is by Bollywood producer and actor Jackky Bhagnani in 2019 and the label is known for singles, including 'Vande Mataram' featuring Tiger Shroff, 'Prada' featuring Alia Bhatt, and 'Muskurayega India' featuring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ayushmann Khurana, Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu.

Meanwhile, launched in 2020, Warner Music India’s roster includes Diljit Dosanjh, Armaan Malik and Darshan Raval.