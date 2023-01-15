'Uncoupled': Neil Patrick Harris starrer cancelled at Netflix after Season 1

Neil Patrick Harris starrer `Uncoupled` has been cancelled at Netflix after just one season. According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, the eight-episode first season of Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman`s comedy series premiered on the streaming service on July 29, 2022.

Selena Gomez reacts to body shaming comments after her Golden Globes appearance



Neil Patrick Harris played Michael Lawson in the television show. According to the official series logline, "Michael thought his life was perfect until his partner blindsides him by walking out the door after 17 years. Overnight, Michael has to confront two nightmares -- losing what he thought was his soulmate and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-forties in New York City."



The series cast also includes Marcia Gay Harden, Tuc Watkins, Tisha Campbell, Brooks Ashmanskas, and Emerson Brooks in addition to Harris.