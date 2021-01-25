Top 5 Hollywood news today: Spike Lee compares Trump to Hitler, Samuel L Jackson receives COVID vaccine

At the New York Film Critics Circle Awards, filmmaker Spike Lee compared the former US President Donald Trump to Hitler. Meanwhile, Asia Argento has accused director Rob Cohen of sexual assault.



Here are the top stories of the day.



Spike Lee compares Donald Trump to Hitler in New York Film Critics Circle Awards acceptance speech

Spike Lee has sharply criticised former US President Donald Trump and his legacy at the 86th annual New York Film Critics Circle Awards. Lee, 63, gave a sombre acceptance speech for the honorary award presented by Martin Scorsese at the virtual awards show. The 'Da 5 Bloods' director filmed the acceptance speech on Jan. 6, "a very sad day in the history of America," when pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol building.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/spike-lee-compares-donald-trump-to-hitler-in-new-york-film-critics-circle-awards-acceptance-speech-359120

Keira Knightley is no more interested in doing horrible sex scenes



Hollywood actress Keira Knightley says she will not film any more sex scenes with male directors as it makes her very uncomfortable. In the Chanel Connects podcast, the 35-year-old actress admitted that she feels uncomfortable exposing her body on a film set since giving birth to her two daughters.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/keira-knightley-is-no-more-interested-in-doing-horrible-sex-scenes-359121

'Fast And The Furious' director Rob Cohen accused of sexual assault by Asia Argento



Italian actor and director, Asia Argento, has accused 'The Fast and the Furious' director Rob Cohen of sexual abuse. Argento, ho has been one of the most outspoken voices against sexual harassment in the entertainment industry and is an early accuser of disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein — confirmed to Variety, allegations that she made over the weekend in an interview with an Italian newspaper.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-fast-and-the-furious-director-rob-cohen-accused-of-sexual-assault-by-asia-argento-359134

Samuel L Jackson receives COVID-19 vaccination



Samuel L. Jackson is the latest celebrity to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. Recently, Samuel L. Jackson took to his Instagram account to let his followers know that he had been vaccinated against COVID-19.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/samuel-l-jackson-receives-covid-19-vaccination-359216

'Godzilla vs. Kong' trailer: It's the fight between two of the greatest beasts from monterverse



Godzilla vs. Kong' trailer is finally here and it promises a fierce battle between two of cinema's most iconic monsters. A sequel to 'Kong: Skull Island' and 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters', 'Godzilla vs. Kong' is the long-awaited continuation of Legendary's Monsterverse. Reprising their roles in the film are Millie Bobby Brown and Kyle Chandler. Rebecca Hall, Alexander Skarsgård, and Brian Tyree Henry join the franchise.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/godzilla-vs-kong-trailer-its-the-fight-between-two-of-the-greatest-beasts-from-monterverse-359195