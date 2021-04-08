Top 5 Hollywood news today: New trailer of 'GoT' season 8, James Bond movie poster for auction

Marking 10-year anniversary celebration, HBO released a new trailer of 'Game of Thrones season 8. Here are other top stories of the day:

HBO releases new trailer of 'Game of Thrones' season 8 on 10-year anniversary



With ‘Game of Thrones’ completing 10 years of the successful run having entertained the world, HBO has now released a new official trailer for the fantasy’s eighth and final season which was a matter of discussion as not many were happy with it when it originally came out. Read more



Rare James Bond 'Thunderball' poster heads for auction.



A rare poster for the 1965 James Bond film 'Thunderball' is headed for auction on Friday - and expected to go under the hammer for up to $16,000. Read more



Guillermo del Toro wins plagiarism case for his Oscar-winning film 'Shape of Water'



Relief for Guillermo del Toro, award-winning filmmaker who directed Oscar film ‘Shape of Water’ as he has won the plagiarism case against his film. Read more



Jodie Turner-Smith exits ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ over scheduling issues



Jodie Turner-Smith will not be part of Netflix’s 'Witcher' prequel series, 'The Witcher: Blood Origin'. The show will expand the universe of the original series, headlined by Henry Cavill. Read more



Bill Murray says he was tricked into starring in 'Ghostbusters II'



Hollywood star Bill Murray says he was reluctant to do another 'Ghostbusters' movie but was tricked into starring in its sequel. Read more