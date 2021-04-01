Top 5 Hollywood News today: Grammy 2022 dates out, Justin Bieber makes Billboard history

Justin Bieber Photograph:( Twitter )
Here are the top five headlines that created a stir in Hollywood corridors.
Ryan Reynolds receives COVID-19 vaccine shot
Even Deadpool needs a COVID-19 jab. Actor Ryan Reynolds on Wednesday took a jab of the COVID-19 vaccine and shared a picture video of him getting the shot on his Instagram page. Read more here
Here's when 'back to normal' Grammy Awards 2022 will take place
After delaying the proceedings for almost two months and coming up with different ideas to put on a live show during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Grammys are going back to normal with the 2022 awards ceremony. Read more here
Bella Hadid stuns in virtually topless avatar in Mugler Spring Summer collection video
Bella Hadid joined the likes of Irina Shayk and others as they teamed up for an aesthetically pleasing and truly visionary Spring Summer 2021 Mugler show. Read more here
Justin Bieber becomes first male artist to top Billboard 100 singles and 200 albums lists
Justin Bieber is back! The American-Canadian singer's new music is being loved by one and all and topping the charts. Read more here
Netflix buys 'Knives Out' sequels for this huge amount, Daniel Craig to return
The 'Knives Out' is getting not one but two sequels, and this time for Netflix.As per reports, the streaming giant has cracked a deal for two follow-ups of the 2019 hit, 'Knives Out 2' and 'Knives Out 3', for $450 million, which is reportedly one of the biggest streamer movie deals in history. Read more here