Top 5 Hollywood News today: Grammy 2022 dates out, Justin Bieber makes Billboard history

Ryan Reynolds receives COVID-19 vaccine shot



Even Deadpool needs a COVID-19 jab. Actor Ryan Reynolds on Wednesday took a jab of the COVID-19 vaccine and shared a picture video of him getting the shot on his Instagram page.



Here's when 'back to normal' Grammy Awards 2022 will take place



After delaying the proceedings for almost two months and coming up with different ideas to put on a live show during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Grammys are going back to normal with the 2022 awards ceremony.



Bella Hadid stuns in virtually topless avatar in Mugler Spring Summer collection video



Bella Hadid joined the likes of Irina Shayk and others as they teamed up for an aesthetically pleasing and truly visionary Spring Summer 2021 Mugler show.



Justin Bieber becomes first male artist to top Billboard 100 singles and 200 albums lists



Justin Bieber is back! The American-Canadian singer's new music is being loved by one and all and topping the charts.



Netflix buys 'Knives Out' sequels for this huge amount, Daniel Craig to return



The 'Knives Out' is getting not one but two sequels, and this time for Netflix.As per reports, the streaming giant has cracked a deal for two follow-ups of the 2019 hit, 'Knives Out 2' and 'Knives Out 3', for $450 million, which is reportedly one of the biggest streamer movie deals in history.


