Justin Bieber becomes first male artist to top Billboard 100 singles and 200 albums lists

Justin Bieber is back! The American-Canadian singer's new music is being loved by one and all and topping the charts.



The 27-year-old singer has made it to the top of both of Billboard's big charts- the hot 100 singles and the Billboard 200 albums. He is the first male vocalist to achieve this feat and the third artist after BTS and Taylor Swift to top both the charts simultaneously.



Bieber's latest single 'Peaches' debuted at the number one spot at the Billboard hot 100. This is the singer's seventh time at the Hot 100 No 1. Previously, the Canadian singer's single that perched on the number one spot was 'Stuck With U' - a pandemic duet with Ariana Grande.

Justin Bieber's 'Peaches' song is the 1,119th No. 1 single in the 62-year history of the Hot 100. It is also the 50th single making it to the top spot.

Separately, Justin Bieber's new album, 'Justice', with a freshly released 'Triple Chucks Deluxe' version, became the singer’s eighth No 1 album.

