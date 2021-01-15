Tom Cruise gets robots on the sets of 'Mission: Impossible 7' to ensure everyone follows safety protocols

Tom Cruise is back on the sets of 'Mission: Impossible 7' post- December break and he is ensuring that coronavirus safety protocols are being enforced on the sets the right way.



Cruise had created quite a stir in December when an audio clip of him yelling at crew members for not following safety protocols got leaked on the internet.



The franchise’s leading man has reportedly spent a huge amount of money on two robots who are tasked to ensure cast and crew adhere to COVID-19 safety mandates.



The high-tech machines will be able to administer spot tests to the crew, The Sun reported.

"Tom is so serious about making sure the shoot isn’t shut down that he’s splashed out on these robots as he can’t be everywhere to ensure people are behaving themselves," an insider told the publication.

Earlier, Cruise's co-star Vanessa Kirby backed the actor and stated that it was important to be safe.

Following the yelling incident, 5 crew members had reportedly quit the film.