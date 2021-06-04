Tiffany Haddish to produce and star in biopic on Olympic Gold-winning athlete Florence Griffith Joyner

Tiffany Haddish will now produce and star in a biopic about three times Olympic Gold-winning track and field athlete Florence Griffith Joyner (“Flo-Jo”), which was one of the actress’ heroes growing up.

As you'd guess, Tiffany Haddish will play Flo-Jo in a feature that tells the story of the Olympian's remarkable life and untimely death. It will showcase her historic feats, but also her enduring impact on the entire world of sports and in the communities that needed her help and inspiration the most.

The project will have game1 co-CEO’s Basil Iwanyk and Greg Economou also serve as producers on this film.

To ensure authenticity, the project will have Flo-Jo's widower and former coach, Al Joyner, who will serve as a producer and creative consultant on the project.

As for preparations, Tiffany Haddish is already training in Flo-Jo’s methods and routines involved in her sport.