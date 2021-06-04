Check out 'Shazam!' sequel's clip featuring superhero's new suit

Shoot on sequel to ‘Shazam!’ has been on for sometime as director David F. Sandberg shared a new snap from the upcoming superhero film. It gives a peek into DC superheroes’ new suit.

David mentioned in the post that the character played by Zachary Levi was due for a pair of new leotards and thus the new suit came into existence.

In the clip shared, Shazam can be heard saying, “Why is it so dark? Probably would have been a good idea to have like one light on.”

Sequel to ‘Shazam!’ is penned by scribe Henry Gayden who returns along with director David from the first film. Adam Brody, Lucy Liu, and Helen Mirren also star in the film.



Shazam sequel is due to be out on June 2, 2023.

