This Ryan Reynolds' flopped movie is now doing wonders on Netflix

One of Hollywood's biggest stars, Ryan Reynolds has been a part of some of the most lucrative project while also giving duds at box office like 'Green Lantern' that released in 2011.

Despite being widely derided, the Reynolds-starring, Martin Campbell-directed movie was recently added to Netflix and after landing on the service on September 1, the movie is surprisingly doing wonders.

Cinderella review: Camila Cabella & Co. all for emancipation of women



The movie which was not loved by the audience is now on a trending slate. The movie has secured a place on the Top 10 most-watched list. According to some reports, the actor’s 2011 DC film is the #2 movie on Netflix US and the #4 piece of content, as a whole.



The 'Green Lantern's' director talked about why “the film did not work.” During an interview with Screenrant, he said, “The film did not work, really,” Campbell told Screen Rant recently. “That’s the point, and I’m partly responsible for that. I shouldn’t have done it. Because with something like [Bond movie Casino Royale] — I love Bond, and I watched every Bond film before I ever directed it''.

Brad Pitt explains how getting 'older' and 'crankier' affects your fashion choice



''Superhero movies are not my cup of tea. And for that reason, I shouldn’t have done it. But directors always have to carry the can for the failures. What do they say? Success has many fathers, failure has one. And that’s me.”



The movie bombed at the box office and critics trashed it with negative words at the time. And it brought in just $219 million, after spending a budget of $200 million.