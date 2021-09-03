Brad Pitt explains how getting 'older' and 'crankier' affects your fashion choice

Brad Pitt is one of the most good looking Hollywood stars and his fashion advice is something no one can miss!



In a new interview with Esquire, the Oscar-winning actor discussed his fashion style and how he gives the most priority to his comfort zone.



Explaining how getting ''older'' and ''crankier'' has affected his style, the 'Once Upon a Time In Hollywood' star said, ''If I have a style, it’s no style,'' Although, further detailing, the actor said, ''I like monochrome, without it being a uniform. I like simplicity. I like the details in the stitching, the way it feels,'' he said. ''If anything, that’s the only divining rod I have.''

Telling further about how his style is "lead by comfort'', and how getting older affects your choice.



"I like the feel of a Lecia camera or the way a watch feels. I don't want to look ostentatious, but if you come close, you notice. I like how the lining feels," he continued. "It's those details that are important to me. It's too exhausting to follow trends. And I despise billboards; I just don't want to be billboard."



Adding, "You get older, you get crankier, and comfort becomes more important. I think it's as simple as that."

He also shared his caffeine habits and said, “I am a serious, professional, committed coffee drinker,” he said. “Usually a three-cappuccino drinker in the morning, and depending on the work in the afternoon, I might switch over to an espresso.”



