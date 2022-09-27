'The Last of Us' teaser: Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey face zombies in HBO's video game adaptation

The first trailer for HBO's adaptation of the popular 2013 video game 'The Last of Us' is here. The series comes from Craig Mazin, the Emmy-winning creator of 'Chernobyl', and Neil Druckmann, the writer and creative director of the game. The game follows Joel, a smuggler who is tasked with escorting a young girl Ellie across a United States overrun by zombies. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey play the role of Joel and Ellie, respectively. 'The Last of Us' video game is considered one of the best games of all time, which won a number of Game of the Year awards. Thus, there are a lot of expectations from the show.

You can see the teaser above. The clip is set to 'Alone and Forsaken' by country artist Hank Williams, and features visuals of Joel, Ellie and others evading zombies. We also see hints of the real enemy -- other humans -- in the promo. The game created a zombie-infested world in which greedy, unconscientious humans were still the bigger threat than the undead. Ellie is seemingly immune to the fungus that leads to her being potentially the most important person on the planet as whatever is behind her immunity may lead to a cure. The series looks quite different in terms of aesthetic and other aspects. But at the same time, there are things and even plot points that fans of the games will recognise.

Having its home at HBO has ensured that the production values are high quality. Gabriel Luna, Merle Dandridge, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlett, Nick Offerman, Jeffrey Pierce, and Anna Torv also star.

'The Last of Us' is expected to premiere sometime next year.