'Stranger Things' s4 teaser hints at Eleven’s dark backstory

The first teaser of the highly anticipated season 4 of 'Stanger Things' is here!



The chilling one minute clip hints a lot about the upcoming show as it takes us back to the Hawkins National Laboratory. Going by the video, it looks like that it will focus more on the dark backstory of Eleven played by Millie Bobby Brown.

The short clips show Dr Martin Brenner return, who runs Hawkins National Laboratory and kidnapped children like Eleven and did experiments on them, Martin seemed to have died in season 1.



The short teaser starts off with a tickling clock and moves on and shows a bunch of children with shaved heads playing mind games. Then, Dr Brenner aka Papa can be heard speaking to the kids.

“Today, I have something very special planned for you,” Brenner says and the camera moves on and stops at a door with the number 11 on it, and then Brenner is heard asking, “Are you listening, Eleven?”



In the last, the clip shows a quick shot of a bald and shocked Eleven -- looks like that she is imprisoned.

The season was announced back in 2019 and also stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, and Cara Buono. This season will also see some new faces including, Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, and Joseph Quinn.



Filming on Season 4 is underway after a long COVID hiatus, however, Netflix hasn’t yet announced a debut date for it.