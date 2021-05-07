'Tenet' actor John David Washington to headline sci-fi film 'True Love'

‘Tenet’ actor John David Washington has been roped to headline sci-fi film ‘True Love’. The film will be helmed by ‘Godzilla’ fame Gareth Edwards.

Without revealing much of the script, the film is said to be set in the near future.

Gareth Edwards will direct as well as produce the film with Kiri Hart.

John David Washington was last seen in the romantic drama ‘Malcolm and Marie’ with Zendaya. The film follows a writer-director and his girlfriend. The fate of their relationship hangs in balance on the night of his latest movie premiere.

John will be seen next in Netflix’s thriller movie ‘Beckett’. The film also stars Alicia Vikander, Boyd Holbrook and Vicky Kriepsstar.