'Sex scenes can cause trauma', claims probable 007 James Norton

From a time when sex scenes as part of a role portrayal in films was seen as relatively easier to now when it sparks a debate of whether it’s absoloutely necessary for the plotline, film industries around the world have come a long way. Actor James Norton, who is pitted as the next probable for James Bond 007 role in the iconic spy universe said that such scenes can cause “trauma” and shouldn’t be considered unless actors have been forewarned and have agreed to the specifics.

Cut to the former James Bond star Sir Roger Moore once admitting that it was a perk. He had said famously: “I always rather liked [them]; I felt we didn't have enough of those, really.”

James Norton was seen recently in BBC dramas’ ‘War And Peace and McMafia’. Talking about sex scenes, he said, “Everyone's sensitive about their naked body — so if you are going to have a sex scene, write 'sex scene', and have actors say what they're comfortable with.”

He was asked as the actor was mostly seen topless in most episodes of the show. Norton was also first seen naked at the start of his career in a film called ‘Bonobo’.

On whether he will take up the famous spy’s role considering Daniel Craig does not want to do the role any longer. He said, “Pure speculation.” Meanwhile, the last James Bond film ‘No Time To Die’ with Daniel Craig is yet to release. It has been pushed back indefinitely owing to the pandemic restrictions worldwide. James Bond 'No Time to Die' may head to OTT for this whopping amount