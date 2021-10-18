'Sex And The City' author Candace Bushnell says HBO show was 'not very feminist'

Author Candace Bushnell, whose novel 'Sex and the City' inspired the popular HBO series of the same name, is sharing her views on the iconic show.



Speaking to the New York Post, author Candace said the beloved HBO adaptation is particularly not very feminist and should not serve as a guide to live by.



“We never talk about this, but that’s something that women need to think about: You can do a lot less . . . when you have to rely on a man,” Bushnell said.

“The TV show and the message were not very feminist at the end. But that’s TV. That’s entertainment. That’s why people should not base their lives on a TV show.” she added.

In the original 'Sex and the City' series, which aired in 2004, Sarah Jessica Parker character Carrie Bradshaw ends up with Chris Noth's Mr Big. Sharing her thoughts on Mr Big, Bushnell said, ''The reality is, finding a guy is maybe not your best economic choice in the long term. Men can be very dangerous to women in a lot of different ways,'' Bushnell said.



Now, HBO is coming back with 'Sex in the City' reboot series 'And Just Like That' this December. The show will follow Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as they navigate friendship in their 50s. Meanwhile, Kim Cattrall who played the sensational Samantha is not reprising her role in the reboot.

The upcoming series will consist of 10 half-hour episodes.



Originally, 'Sex and the City' ran for six seasons on HBO from 1998 to 2004 and led to two spinoff films in 2008 and 2010.